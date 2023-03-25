Nagpur’s Bhumika Sinha wins Perfect Achiever’s “Youth Icon of the Year” award

Nagpur: Bhumika Sinha, a rising influencer from Second Capital of the State, has recently won the Perfect Achiever’s Award for the Youth Icon of the Year by Perfect Woman. With her impressive growth and increasing influence in the digital world, Sinha has collaborated with more than 50 brands on Instagram alone.

Her content is diverse and engaging, capturing the attention of a large following. Sinha’s influence extends beyond her social media platforms, where she has become a role model for young individuals, specially from Second Capital of the State, who aspire to make a name for themselves in the digital sphere.

Speaking to Nagpur Today Sinha expressed her gratitude for the recognition, saying, “I am thrilled and grateful to receive this award. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication I have put into creating content that resonates with my followers. I am proud to represent Nagpur in the digital world and hope to inspire others to pursue their dreams.”

Sinha’s success is a reminder that with hard work and passion, anyone can achieve their goals. Her journey is an inspiration for aspiring influencers and creators, showing that with dedication, success can be attained.

We wish Bhumika Sinha all the best in her future endeavors and look forward to seeing her continue to inspire others with her work.

