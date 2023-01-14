Nagpur cops conduct mock drill at Hedgewar Smruti Mandir of RSS

Nagpur: The Reshimbagh locality of Nagpur witnessed tension as ‘news’ of a ‘terrorist attack’ on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Hedgewar Smruti Mandir spread in the area. However, people heaved a sigh of relief when they came to know that it was not a terrorist attack but just a mock drill by Nagpur Police.

City Police on Friday conducted a mock drill to check anti-terror preparedness in the Second Capital of Maharashtra. The drill at Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh was aimed at sharpening police response for preventing, handling and containing terrorist attacks.

Advertisement

Senior police officials and experts gauged the efficiency and efficacy of security forces and inter-agency coordination during the exercise to thwart the nefarious designs of the terrorist organisations.

The RSS Headquarters in Nagpur has always been on the radar of terrorists. A Jaish-e-Mohammed (Je M) terrorist from Jammu and Kashmir was arrested by the ATS Nagpur for conducting recce of Dr Hedgewar Smruti Bhavan of RSS in Reshimbagh last year. After this, the Nagpur police beefed up the security and have been conducting regular mock drills to test the response of the existing security.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement