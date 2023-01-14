20 NMC students to participate in ISRO’s Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission 2023

Nagpur: The students of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) schools have repeatedly proved their merit and raised the flag of success. In this series, now once again 20 students from NMC schools have stepped forward to take lessons in making small satellites proving their quality. The children will get a close look at the satellite manufacturing process at the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) next month, media reports said.

Satellites launched in space by the Indian Space Research Organization, their technology, research is always a topic of interest for children. Various events and happenings in space have always been a subject of attraction for the kids. And the NMC school children are no exception. These boys have also proved their quality to join ISRO. 20 children from various schools of the civic body have been selected to attend ISRO mission.

According to reports, the NMC’s Education Department conducted the test of 40 children last week. 20 children from ninth and tenth class were selected. ISRO will launch a satellite into space on February 21 at Rameswaram. A small satellite will also be launched along with it. The NMC students will leave from Nagpur on 15th of next month and will take space science lessons for three to four days at ISRO institute. In the meantime, these children will be able to see closely how they make a small satellite, how they release it into space, and they will also find answers to their questions.

Two teachers from the NMC schools will be sent along with these children. These children will return to Nagpur on February 23. Question marks are always raised about education in municipal schools. But the selection of children highlighted that the quality of education in municipal schools has been increasing in the last few years.

APJ Abdul Kalam Foundation will bear the cost of 10 children out of 20 and the NMC will bear the cost of remaining 10 children. One child will cost Rs. 15,000 . It is believed that this investment of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation will definitely provide space scientists to Nagpur in the future.

As part of the Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission 2023, over 20 students from Nagpur Municipal Corporation schools will take part in this mission to build satellites. It aims to pique students’ interest in space technology while they are still enrolled in school. This mission will involve over 5,000 students from class V to class XII from all throughout the nation.

Students taking part in this endeavour receive online instruction in building micro rockets and satellites. Also soon, Nagpur will host a workshop on satellite construction. These youngsters will travel to Chennai after the programme to actually build rockets.

