Nagpur cops bust Hawala Racket in Kotwali, 3 held, Rs 4.2 crore seized

Nagpur: Continuing it’s stern action against illegal rackets of Hawala, the squad of Zone 3 police under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gajanan Rajmane raided a Kotwali based house and recovered alleged Hawala money collectively worth Rs 4.2 crore here, on Friday night.

Cops have rounded up accused Nehal Suresh Wadaliya (38), a resident of Kotwali, Vardhman Vilashbhai Pacchikar (45) Gondia and Shivkumar Harishchand Diwaniwal (52) both residents of Gondia.

Under the supervision of DCP Rajmane and ACP Surve, the squad of PI Thakre, PI Arvind Pawar, API Sandip Bagul, API Deepak Wankhede and others conducted the action.