Nagpur cops bust child trafficking gang, free 4-year-old girl

Nagpur: The Social Security Branch (SSB) of Nagpur Police busted a six-member gang involved in child trafficking and rescued a four-year-old girl from their clutches. The accused identified as Surendra Yadavrao Patale his wife Pooja, both residents of Saibaba Nagar, Kharbi; Sharmila Vijay Khakse, a resident of Bhandar Mohalla, Indora; Shaila Manoj Manchalwar, Laxmi Amar Rane, both residents of Subhash Nagar and Manorama Anand Dhawale, a resident of Barse Nagar sold the girl to decoy customer for Rs 2.5 lakh, police said.

After receiving a tip-off that the gang is indulged in child trafficking, the police drew a plan to trap the gang. The police contacted Sharmila on the telephone last week pretending themselves as a rich couple who can buy a child at any price. Sharmila assured the couple that she would arrange a newborn baby for them and they fixed the deal at Rs 2.5 lakh.

Later, Sharmila told the couple that it would be difficult for her to arrange the newborn baby as delivery of the mother is postponed. Then, she offered a four-year-old girl to the couple for which she again asked Rs 2.5 lakh. The decoy couple arrived near Medical Square where Sharmila and Surendra also arrived with the girl on Saturday evening. The accused accepted Rs 2.5 lakh from the couple and handed over the girl to them. Within a second, a team of SSB arrived at the spot and arrested the accused. Another accused was also arrested by the police within an hour.

The accused were produced in the court and the court remanded them to seven days police custody. The accused have been booked under Sections 363, 370, 370 (1) and 34 of Indian Penal Code at Imambada police station. The police official said that the girl is a resident of Siroha village of Madhya Pradesh.

