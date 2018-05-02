Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, Nov 30th, 2020

    Baba Amte’s granddaughter Sheetal commits suicide

    Nagpur: Dr. Sheetal Amte, granddaughter of late social activities Baba Amte committed suicide on Monday.

    The shocking development was followed by the raging feud among members of Baba Amte’s family who had come to fore with Baba’s sons Vikas and Prakash and their wives Bharti and Mandakini, respectively, issuing a clarification on several allegations raised by Vikas’s daughter Sheetal on social media.

    Last week, Sheetal who was working as Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of one of India’s leading non-profit, Maharogi Sewa Samiti (MSS), Warora, operating from one of the most backward districts of Central India had uploaded a video on Facebook, where she allegedly raised an allegation, but removed the post within two hours.

