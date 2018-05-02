    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jun 16th, 2021

    Nagpur: Cops book Afghan man on suspicion of sharing link with Taliban

    Noor Mohammad has bullet injuries on his body and was illegally living in Nagpur for over a decade

    Nagpur: In a shocking incident, the sleuths of Nagpur Crime Branch have booked an Afghanistan man on suspicion of sharing a link with terrorist organisation Taliban. The accused identified as Noor Mohammed was reportedly living in the Second Capital of the State illegally for over a decade now and also had bullet injuries on his body, informed Police sources.

    Cops have scanned his social media accounts and also found his association with Taliban. Cops have initiated probe in this regard.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur: Cops book Afghan man on suspicion of sharing link with Taliban
    Nagpur: Cops book Afghan man on suspicion of sharing link with Taliban
    अनाथ बालकांची माहिती जिल्हा प्रशासनाला द्यावी -जिल्हाधिकारी रवींद्र ठाकरे
    अनाथ बालकांची माहिती जिल्हा प्रशासनाला द्यावी -जिल्हाधिकारी रवींद्र ठाकरे
    महाविकास आघाडी सरकार कोरोना रोखण्यात अपयशी ठरली-आ. डॉ. परिणय फुके यांचा आरोप
    महाविकास आघाडी सरकार कोरोना रोखण्यात अपयशी ठरली-आ. डॉ. परिणय फुके यांचा आरोप
    ‘मी नगरसेवक धर्मपाल मेश्राम’ पुस्तकाचे ना.नितीनजी गडकरी व देवेंद्रजी फडणवीस यांच्या हस्ते विमोचन
    ‘मी नगरसेवक धर्मपाल मेश्राम’ पुस्तकाचे ना.नितीनजी गडकरी व देवेंद्रजी फडणवीस यांच्या हस्ते विमोचन
    मनपाच्या राज्य शासनाकडील प्रलंबित विषयांसाठी अधिकारी नियुक्त करा
    मनपाच्या राज्य शासनाकडील प्रलंबित विषयांसाठी अधिकारी नियुक्त करा
    श्रुत पंचमी पर हुआ जिनवाणी का पूजन
    श्रुत पंचमी पर हुआ जिनवाणी का पूजन
    Covid-19: Nagpur new case 86, Active cases 1,336
    Covid-19: Nagpur new case 86, Active cases 1,336
    Woman arrested for demanding ransom of Rs 1 crore from doctor couple in Beltarodi
    Woman arrested for demanding ransom of Rs 1 crore from doctor couple in Beltarodi
    Two youths kidnap girl from Futala Lake but she fights back bravely
    Two youths kidnap girl from Futala Lake but she fights back bravely
    भोसलेवाडी लष्करिबागेत ३०० सफाई कामगारांचा सत्कार
    भोसलेवाडी लष्करिबागेत ३०० सफाई कामगारांचा सत्कार
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145