Nagpur: Cops book Afghan man on suspicion of sharing link with Taliban

Noor Mohammad has bullet injuries on his body and was illegally living in Nagpur for over a decade

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, the sleuths of Nagpur Crime Branch have booked an Afghanistan man on suspicion of sharing a link with terrorist organisation Taliban. The accused identified as Noor Mohammed was reportedly living in the Second Capital of the State illegally for over a decade now and also had bullet injuries on his body, informed Police sources.

Cops have scanned his social media accounts and also found his association with Taliban. Cops have initiated probe in this regard.