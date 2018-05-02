    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Jul 3rd, 2021

    Nagpur cop suffering from mucromycosis shoots himself

    Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a Nagpur police constable attach to Special Protection Unit allegedly ended his life by shooting himself at his residence in Zingabai Takli on Saturday.

    The deceased has been identified as Pramod Mergurwar. Pramod had successfully battled Covid and was currently undergoing treatment for black fungus aka mucromycosis. According to sources, mucromycosis had nearly blind his vision and this depression might have prompted him to resort to the extreme step.

    In the meantime, the team of Mankapur Police have rushed to the spot and sent body for autopsy. Cops have registered a case of accidental death. Further investigations are on.

