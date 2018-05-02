    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Jul 3rd, 2021

    Covid-19: Nagpur reports four deaths, 42 fresh cases, active cases at 178

    Nagpur: After a brief pause in deaths attributed to novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), Nagpur district on Saturday registered four casualties to the virus borne disease besides detecting 42 fresh cases.

    A total 42 people tested positive on Saturday, of which 28 patients were from the city, 12 from rural areas and two from outside the district. Out of four casualties two were reported from Nagpur city while two death were reported from outside the district. In the day, a total 84 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,67,969.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,77,176 while the number of deaths stand still at 9,029.

    In the day 84 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 4,67,969. Following which recovery rate has improved to 98.07%.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 178 including asymptomatic cases.

