Nagpur cop Khobragade selected for All India Police Table Tennis Championship

Nagpur: Harshdeep Baijnath Khobragade, a constable from Nagpur City Police, has been selected to participate in the All India Police Table Tennis Championship 2024-2025, scheduled to be held in Kochi, Kerala, from April 11 to April 15, 2025. Notably, he has also been chosen as the captain of the Maharashtra team.

Khobragade will compete in multiple categories, including Team Event, Singles, Men’s Doubles, and Mixed Doubles. In the previous edition of the All India Police Table Tennis Championship 2023-2024, held in Nagpur, he had reached the quarterfinals in all these categories.

Within a short period, Khobragade scouted top table tennis players from Nanded, Parbhani, Washim, Thane, Dhule, and Pune, training them for this prestigious national-level tournament. His efforts have been supported by the Nagpur Police Department, with Commissioner of Police Ravinderkumar Singal providing him with essential sports equipment and training facilities to boost his preparation.

Expressing his confidence ahead of the tournament, Constable Khobragade stated, “I am confident that the Maharashtra team will deliver an outstanding performance and secure a medal in this championship.”

His selection and leadership role have been widely appreciated, with many considering it a matter of pride for the Nagpur Police Department in the field of sports.