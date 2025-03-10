Congress MP raises issue of bogus medicines in Maha Govt hospitals in Lok Sabha

Advertisement



Nagpur: The issue of bogus medicine purchases in some government hospitals in Maharashtra was raised in the Lok Sabha on Monday by Congress MP from Latur, Dr. Shivaji Bandappa Kalge.

Dr. Kalge referred to a written response given in the Maharashtra Assembly by State Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif to a question posed by BJP MLA Mohan Mate. The response confirmed that some government hospitals in Maharashtra had procured counterfeit medicines.

“Ideally, such a revelation should have sparked a major outcry, as administering fake medicines to patients is nothing less than an attempt to murder. Shockingly, the issue was merely treated as a routine response in the Assembly, with no significant debate or action,” Dr Kalge remarked.

He questioned why the State Government had not provided clear information on the number of arrests made in connection with the procurement of fake medicines and the steps taken to ensure strict punishment for the culprits.

Dr. Kalge highlighted the grave risk posed by counterfeit medicines, particularly to poor and middle-class patients who rely on government hospitals for treatment. He stressed that the investigation should not be limited to just identifying who placed the orders and who supplied the medicines but should also determine how many patients were forced to consume these drugs and the extent of harm caused to their health. However, he expressed skepticism about a comprehensive probe, citing the deep-rooted influence of the fake drug mafia.

“The counterfeit drug industry is so powerful that it can manipulate the system to its advantage. A transparent investigation could implicate individuals with strong political connections, which is why it is unlikely that any major action will be taken,” he added.

Counterfeit drug racket flourishing across India

Dr. Kalge pointed out that raids and crackdowns on fake drug networks have been carried out across the country, yet the counterfeit medicine market continues to thrive. Despite frequent raids and syndicate exposures, the fake drug industry remains largely unaffected, Kalge noted.

A study by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) also highlighted the widespread presence of substandard and counterfeit medicines in the country. During the COVID-19 pandemic, India witnessed multiple cases of fake Remdesivir injections being sold illegally, endangering lives.

Call for stringent action

Dr. Kalge emphasized that strict action must be taken against those responsible for procuring and supplying counterfeit medicines in Maharashtra to ensure that no guilty party escapes punishment. However, he expressed doubts about whether the state government would act decisively against such a powerful and politically connected network.