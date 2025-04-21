Nagpur Contract Killing: 6 Held Including 4 Minors in Kapil Nagar Murder

Advertisement



Nagpur: A major revelation has emerged in the Kapil Nagar murder case in Nagpur. Police have confirmed that the killing was a result of a contract murder. Six individuals, including four minors, have been taken into custody in connection with the case.

The deceased, Ankush Kadu (aged 54), was a resident of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar on Nari Road. He was attacked and killed around 5:45 PM on Saturday near MHADA Chowk in the Kapil Nagar area.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV, and the footage has since gone viral on social media. In the video, one assailant is seen grabbing Kadu by the neck while the others repeatedly stab him with sharp weapons.

The motive behind the murder is suspected to be a property dispute. Reports suggest that one property dealer allegedly hired attackers to eliminate another due to personal enmity. The names Jeetu Shah and Vilas Nandanwar have surfaced during the investigation.

Notably, one of the minors involved reportedly has a criminal background. A few months ago, he had been accused of murdering a youth named Salman in the Kalamna area and was sent to a juvenile correction home, but was released shortly after.

