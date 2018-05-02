Nagpur continues to record less than 1000 Covid-19 cases



Nagpur: In a huge respite to District Administration Nagpur district reported less than 1K novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) on second consecutive day and also witnessed significant drop in the number of deaths.

The Nagpur district reported 862 fresh Covid-19 positive cases. Following the fresh update the cumalative number reached to 75,683. Also 30 patients succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 2413. From the total deaths 1756 deaths from the city and 422 from rural and rest 235 from out of Nagpur, an official release said.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases are 13,537 including asymptomatic cases who were advised for home isolation.

1437 persons became free of the virus borne disease on Monday taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 59,697 (including 33771 home isolation recoveries). The recovery rate in Nagpur district is 78.88 %.