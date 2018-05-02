Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Sep 28th, 2020

    Nagpur continues to record less than 1000 Covid-19 cases


    Nagpur: In a huge respite to District Administration Nagpur district reported less than 1K novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) on second consecutive day and also witnessed significant drop in the number of deaths.

    The Nagpur district reported 862 fresh Covid-19 positive cases. Following the fresh update the cumalative number reached to 75,683. Also 30 patients succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 2413. From the total deaths 1756 deaths from the city and 422 from rural and rest 235 from out of Nagpur, an official release said.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases are 13,537 including asymptomatic cases who were advised for home isolation.

    1437 persons became free of the virus borne disease on Monday taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 59,697 (including 33771 home isolation recoveries). The recovery rate in Nagpur district is 78.88 %.

    Trending In Nagpur
    कोरोना : नागपुर में 862 पॉजिटिव, 30 लोगों की मृत्यु
    कोरोना : नागपुर में 862 पॉजिटिव, 30 लोगों की मृत्यु
    Nagpur continues to record less than 1000 Covid-19 cases
    Nagpur continues to record less than 1000 Covid-19 cases
    भंडारा जिल्हयात 2 ते 4 ऑक्टोबर कडक जनता कर्फ्यु
    भंडारा जिल्हयात 2 ते 4 ऑक्टोबर कडक जनता कर्फ्यु
    विदर्भवाद्यांनी केली नागपूर कराराची होळी
    विदर्भवाद्यांनी केली नागपूर कराराची होळी
    स्मार्ट सिटीची सिटी लेव्हल ॲडव्हायझरी फोरमची सभा संपन्न
    स्मार्ट सिटीची सिटी लेव्हल ॲडव्हायझरी फोरमची सभा संपन्न
    संतुलित आहार, नियमित व्यायाम प्रतिकारशक्तीसाठी आवश्यक
    संतुलित आहार, नियमित व्यायाम प्रतिकारशक्तीसाठी आवश्यक
    मास्क न लावणा-या १६८ नागरिकांकडून दंड वसूली
    मास्क न लावणा-या १६८ नागरिकांकडून दंड वसूली
    Govt allows Bar, eatery outlets to start operations in State
    Govt allows Bar, eatery outlets to start operations in State
    12 ministers didn’t get electricity bill during lockdown
    12 ministers didn’t get electricity bill during lockdown
    Corona में सभी वकीलों को मिले सरकार की ओर से मुफ्त में मेडिक्लेम पॉलिसी
    Corona में सभी वकीलों को मिले सरकार की ओर से मुफ्त में मेडिक्लेम पॉलिसी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145