Nagpur continues to record 1000+ COVID-19 cases, active cases cross 10K mark

Nagpur: The Nagpur District reported 1,393 new novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 9 more COVID-19 deaths on Friday marking the third consecutive day of 1000+ cases. A total of 583 patients were discharged following their recovery dropped to 90.46%, taking the total number of active cases in the city to 10,432.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 219 cases were reported from rural areas while 1172 are from Nagpur city alone while two from out of the city. Also, from the total deaths in the day, five were reported from Nagpur city and two each from outside the district, and from rural areas.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now crossed 10k mark and stand at 10,432 including cases from both rural as well as the city. The recovery rate has dropped to 90.46% percent.