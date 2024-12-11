Advertisement













Nagpur: The winter season has finally shown its true face in Nagpur as temperatures took a significant dip. On Wednesday, the district recorded a minimum temperature of 10°C, marking the coldest day of the season so far. According to the Meteorological Department, the temperature dropped by 2°C in the last 24 hours.

The cloudy weather over the past few days, caused by Cyclone Fani forming in the Bay of Bengal, had brought mild conditions to the city. However, as the cyclone’s effects diminished, the temperature began to plummet. Currently, the city is experiencing a severe cold wave, with residents needing to wear warm clothing even during the day.

