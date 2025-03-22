Nagpur: CM Fadnavis Says, ‘Let Him Go to Dubai, Police Will Find Him’ on Prashant Koratkar Case

Advertisement



Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made a strong statement regarding the Prashant Koratkar case while addressing the media after a law and order review meeting in Nagpur. During the interaction, Fadnavis asserted that the police would take strict action against Koratkar, regardless of whether he fled to Dubai or anywhere else.

Prashant Koratkar is accused of threatening historian Indrajit Sawant and allegedly making derogatory remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj. The police are actively pursuing his arrest. However, recent reports claim that Koratkar has fled to Dubai, sparking widespread discussions on social media after a photo of him allegedly in Dubai went viral.

Gold Rate Saturday 22 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 88,100/- Gold 22 KT 81,900 /- Silver / Kg 98,000 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

When questioned about these claims, CM Fadnavis dismissed the notion that Koratkar’s escape would hinder legal action. “I am telling you—whether he goes to Dubai or anywhere else, the police will track him down and take action against him,” Fadnavis declared firmly.

The Chief Minister also criticized certain media outlets for running unverified reports, emphasizing that the police were thoroughly investigating the matter and would act decisively.

The case has garnered significant public attention, with calls for strict action against Koratkar. The police continue their investigation and are reportedly coordinating with authorities to trace his whereabouts.

Advertisement