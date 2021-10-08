Nagpur Civic Polls 2022 – NMC may have 50 wards

Nagpur: There might be 12 new wards or prabhags that will be added for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections expected in February next year, taking the total to 50 wards.

The State Election Commission on Wednesday directed the NMC to prepare a rough plan for the three-member ward system for the civic polls. It will be ready within a month’s time, said a senior official involved in the ward restructure.

Earlier, the state government had declared one-member ward system for municipal corporation elections scheduled across the state early next year. After revision to the the three-member ward system, the civic body from Thursday again started work for preparing the rough plan.

“The three-member ward structure will add 12 new wards to the city,” said the official. Currently, NMC has 151 corporators representing 38 wards (prabhags). Ward no. 38 has three corporators, while 37 prabhags have four corporators each. In the new three-member ward system, the 50th ward will have four corporators.