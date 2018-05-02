Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur civic chief walks out of meet

    Nagpur: Nagpur civic chief Tukaram Mundhe on Saturday walked out of a general meeting of the municipal corporation after a Congress corporator made an objectionable statement centred around his name.

    A no-confidence motion brought against Mundhe by another Congress corporator was also rejected by the mayor.

    Nagpur Municipal Corporation is ruled by the BJP.

    During the meeting, Congress corporator Harish Gwalbanshi raised questions over Mundhe allowing the setting up of a COVID care centre in his ward on a plot reserved for some other work.

    While opposing the move, Gwalbanshi said Mundhe behaved like an autocrat who did not listen to people or elected representatives and it was unsuitable that he shares his name with a revered saint.

    Mundhe objected to the statement and left the meeting, and refused to return even after mayor Sandip Joshi asked him to.

    After Shiv Sena corporators Mangla Gawre and Nitin Sathavne raised objections to the way Mundhe was functioning as civic chief, Congress corporator Sanjay Mahakalkar wanted to table a no-confidence motion which was rejected by Joshi who then adjourned the civic house till Tuesday.

