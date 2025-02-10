Nagpur-Chandrapur-Gondia team shines at Mahavitaran State-level sports meet

Nagpur: The Nagpur-Chandrapur-Gondia team delivered an outstanding performance at the Mahavitaran State-Level Inter-Zonal Sports Tournament, clinching multiple championships across various disciplines. The team secured five gold medals in track events, three titles in carrom, and emerged victorious in bridge, chess, and weightlifting competitions.

In the overall rankings, Kolhapur Division bagged the championship title, while the Pune-Baramati Division finished as runners-up. The four-day state-level competition concluded on Saturday at the Vidyapratisthan Sports Complex in Baramati.

The winners and runners-up were felicitated by Mahavitaran’s Director (Projects) Prasad Reshme in the presence of esteemed dignitaries. The event was presided over by Pune Regional Director Bhujang Khandare, with key guests including Executive Director Paresh Bhagwat, Dattatray Padalkar, Chief Engineers Rajendra Pawar, Dattatray Bansode, Dilip Dodke, Pawan Kumar Kachhot, Swapnil Katkar, Dharma Raj Pethkar, and Chief Industrial Relations Officer Sanjay Dhoke.

Other notable attendees included General Manager (MASS) Rajendra Pandey, Chief Public Relations Officer Bharat Pawar, Deputy Chief Industrial Relations Officer Lalit Gaikwad, along with Superintendent Engineers, Executive Engineers, Department Heads, and Committee Leaders from the Baramati Division.

Over 1,200 athletes participated

The Mahavitaran State-Level Sports Tournament witnessed participation from over 1,200 athletes from across Maharashtra. The events were hosted at Vidyapratisthan Sports Complex and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cricket Ground in Baramati.

Director (Projects) Prasad Reshme, addressing the gathering, praised the meticulous planning and execution of the tournament by Baramatikars. He remarked, “The event was conducted with utmost discipline and professionalism. For the first time, cricket matches were streamed live in Mahavitaran’s history. The standard of sports within the organization is improving day by day. In sports, victories and defeats are part of the game, but in the end, the ultimate winner is Mahavitaran itself.”

Pune Regional Director and Organizing Committee Chairman Bhujang Khandare echoed the sentiment, stating, “The competition in Baramati was held in a highly positive atmosphere, with zero complaints. This is a testament to the growing sportsmanship spirit. For the first time, cricket and volleyball matches were conducted in a league format, allowing every team to compete against one another.”

List of champions

Gold Medallists:

• 100m Sprint: Shwetambari Ambade

• 400m Sprint: Shwetambari Ambade

• 800m Sprint: Swati Damane

• 1500m Run: Ragini Bele

• 4x100m Relay: Shwetambari Ambade, Vedavi Sonawane, Swati Damane, Sangita Punde

• Chess: Nilesh Bankar

• Carrom (Men’s Singles): Aniket Bhaisane

• Carrom (Women’s Singles): Pushpalata Hedau

• Carrom (Women’s Doubles): Pushpalata Hedau & Manisha Chokse

• Weightlifting (105kg Category): Shrikrishna Ingole

• Bridge: Pankaj Akhade & Pratik Sahare

Runners-Up:

• Table Tennis (Singles): Ritesh Savvalakhe

• Table Tennis (Doubles): Ritesh Savvalakhe & Pramod Meshram

• Weightlifting (93kg Category): Mahesh Ingole

• Tenniquoits (Team Event): Samidha Lohare, Manisha Chokse, Neha Hemne

The tournament not only showcased the sporting prowess of Mahavitaran employees but also reinforced the organization’s commitment to promoting sports and fitness culture among its workforce.