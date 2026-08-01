Chain-Snatching Gang Strikes Thrice in a Day in Nagpur

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Nagpur: A suspected chain-snatching gang created panic in Nagpur after carrying out three separate snatching incidents in a single day. The crimes were reported under the Sakkardara, Hudkeshwar, and Beltarodi Police Station limits. In all three cases, two unidentified men riding a black motorcycle targeted women, snatched their gold ornaments, and fled. Police are examining CCTV footage and suspect the involvement of the same gang.

The first incident occurred around 3:40 pm in the Sakkardara area, where Sunita Jadhav was waiting for a bus when two bike-borne miscreants snatched her mangalsutra and escaped.

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Just five minutes later, another incident took place in Hudkeshwar, where Sheela Paunikar was walking home from Subhedar Layout. Two men on a motorcycle allegedly snatched her three-tola gold chain before fleeing.

The third incident was reported around 10:30 pm near Gauri Midas Apartment at Besa Chowk under the Beltarodi Police Station limits. Shalu Dhawas was returning from an evening walk with her daughter and a neighbour when two men on a black motorcycle snatched her 10-gram mangalsutra and escaped.

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Police have registered separate cases against unidentified accused in all three incidents. Investigators are analysing key CCTV footage collected from the crime scenes. The similar modus operandi and the use of a black motorcycle in all three cases have strengthened suspicions that a single chain-snatching gang is operating in the city. Search operations are underway to identify and arrest the accused.

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