Nagpur Chain Collision at Sangharsh Nagar: Container Driver Absconds

Nagpur: A horrific chain collision occurred at Sangharsh Nagar Square around 10:20 PM on Monday, June 16. A speeding container (MH-40/AK-3135) rammed into four stationary vehicles waiting at the traffic signal, seriously injuring three people and causing an estimated damage of ₹4.5 lakh. The container driver fled the scene immediately after the crash.

According to police sources, Mayur Sureshrao Gawande (29) was waiting at the signal in his Volkswagen Polo (MH-04/GJ-4980) when the container crashed into his car from behind. The impact caused a domino effect, damaging three other vehicles — a Tata Ace (MH-34/BZ-7765), Tata Punch (MH-49/BR-7877), and Kia Carnival (MH-49/BW-5372).

Among the injured were Jayendra Dhanraj Kavre (35), who suffered a fractured left leg, his wife Tejaswini (30), and their six-year-old daughter Mahi, who sustained severe head and facial injuries. All victims were rushed to Radhakrishna Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

All four vehicles involved sustained heavy damage, including broken headlights, doors, bumpers, bonnets, and wheels. Preliminary estimates place the total loss at around ₹4.5 lakh.

Eyewitnesses claimed the container driver fled the spot, but the cleaner was present and reportedly in a drunken state. Social activist Mithun Nair alleged that although Wathoda Police briefly detained the cleaner, he was later released without explanation.

“Police Response Raises Serious Questions”

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Mayur Gawande’s friend Mithun Nair expressed serious doubts about police handling of the incident. “The police failed to apprehend the container driver and instead let the intoxicated cleaner go. When we requested CCTV footage of the crash, the police avoided the demand,” he said.

A spot inspection was conducted by PSI Madhav Gundekar of Wathoda Police Station, and further investigation is ongoing. However, local residents are questioning the credibility and intent of the police, with many calling the response suspicious.

This incident has reignited concerns over traffic safety in Nagpur, where frequent accidents continue to pose a growing risk to residents.

