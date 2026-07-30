Nagpur Central Jail Murder: Convict Gets Life Term

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Nagpur: In a significant verdict in the sensational Nagpur Central Jail murder case, the District and Sessions Court has sentenced inmate Suraj Kokanake to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of fellow prisoner Ayush Nirmal Pugalia inside the prison premises.

District and Sessions Judge Shekhar Totla (DJ-21) convicted Kokanake under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sentenced him to life imprisonment along with a fine of ₹1,000.

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According to the prosecution, Kokanake was already serving a sentence in another murder case and was lodged in Barrack No. 5 of Nagpur Central Jail. During his incarceration, he developed a dispute with fellow inmate Ayush Pugalia, which ultimately led to the murder.

The prosecution told the court that Kokanake first attacked Pugalia inside a toilet near Barrack No. 5 by striking his head with a floor stone, leaving him critically injured. He then allegedly used the handle of a large kitchen ladle, sharpened into a weapon, to repeatedly slash Pugalia’s throat, killing him on the spot. The gruesome incident had triggered panic within the prison administration and raised serious concerns over jail security.

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During the trial, the prosecution examined 21 witnesses. Scientific evidence collected from the crime scene, seizure panchnamas, the post-mortem report, and forensic findings from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Dhantoli, played a crucial role in establishing the prosecution’s case.

The court observed that the prosecution had proved the charges beyond reasonable doubt and held the accused guilty of murder.

Public Prosecutor Shyam Khule represented the State and presented the prosecution’s case before the court, leading to the conviction.

The victim, Ayush Nirmal Pugalia, was an accused in the widely discussed Kush Kataria murder case. His killing inside Nagpur Central Jail had sent shockwaves across Maharashtra and sparked serious questions over prison security and inmate safety.

The verdict underscores that even crimes committed within the confines of a prison are subject to the full force of the law and that those responsible for heinous offences will face stringent punishment.

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