Nagpur Celebrates Global Photography Day 2023 with ‘Shri Udayrao Vaitege Memorial Awards’ Ceremony

Nagpur: The Nagpur Press Photographers Association, in collaboration with the Information and Public Relations Department of Nagpur Division, organized a grand event to commemorate Global Photography Day 2023. The event marked the prestigious “Shri Udayrao Vaitege Memorial Awards” ceremony, which took place on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Hotel Center Point, Ramdaspeth, Nagpur.

Esteemed dignitaries at the ceremony included Mr. V.L. Deshpande, veteran editor and photojournalist, and Mr. Moiz Mannan Haq, Head of Department and Chief Public Relations Officer at RTM Nagpur University, prominent photojournalist. Dr. Vipin Itankar, the District Collector of Nagpur, had the honor of presenting the “Shubh Hastey Award” to them on this occasion.

Among the distinguished guests present were Mr. Sandeep Joshi, Honorable Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Member of Parliament Mr. Vikas Thakare, and Member of the Legislative Assembly Mr. Abhijit Vanjari. Also in attendance were Mr. Sandeep Gurghate, President of the association, and Mr. Vikey Vaitege, Secretary of the association.

The event not only celebrated the art of photography but also paid tribute to the remarkable contributions of Shri Udayrao Vaitege in the field. The photography community of Nagpur came together to exchange experiences and ideas, discussing new horizons in the realm of photography.

The ‘Shri Udayrao Vaitege Memorial Awards’ event served as a platform for fostering camaraderie among photographers and media professionals, creating a sense of unity and renewal in the photography community.

This unique event stood as a testament to Udayrao Vaitege’s enduring legacy and his dedication to the field of photography.

