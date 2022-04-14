Nagpur celebrates Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti with a slew of events

Advertisement

Nagpur: the 131st birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, is being celebrated across Nagpur with gaiety by lakhs of his followers.

At Deekshabhoomi in the city where Dr Ambedkar embraced Buddhism on 14 October 1956, an influx of his followers lined up to pay their tributes to the iconic leader. The jurist, politician, philosopher, economist, and historian was born on April 14, 1891.

In various parts of the city mainly Deekshabhoomi, Samvidhan Square, Dragon Temple Palace, Jaisthambh Chowk in Kamptee, Bhim Chowk in Indora, Bezonbagh, Dr Ambedkar Chowk in Lakadganj, and Trisharan Chowk in Rameshwari, a series of programmes are being organised to celebrate Dr Ambedkar Jayanti. A large number of rallies are being organised.

Dr Ambedkar statue at Samvidhan Square (RBI Square) was drowned in flowers as people from different walks of life lined up to pay tribute to the Dalit leader on his 131st birth anniversary. There was a festive atmosphere around the statue as people began gathering from early in the morning. A slew of cultural programmes are being organised in the city .

A number of bike rallies originating from different points, are being held to honour Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar who fought social evils like caste discrimination and oppression. The celebrations are taking place after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

