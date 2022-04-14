Chain-snatchers rob woman of her Mangalsutra worth Rs 1.50 lakh in Wathoda

Advertisement

Nagpur: The gang of chain-snatchers seem to have become active again in Nagpur as two bike-borne goons robbed an elderly woman of her gold Mangalsutra worth Rs 1.50 lakh in Wathoda area on Tuesday night.

A resident of Plot No 33, Kohle Layout, Yogeshwar Nagar, Nirmala Dashrath Patil (59) and her husband were taking a stroll after dinner near Nav Durga Mata Mandir. At around 10.30 pm, the two robbers riding a bike came from behind. The pillion rider snatched the gold Mangalsutra worth Rs 1.50 lakh from Nirmala’s neck. Before she and her husband could raise an alarm, the robbers sped away.

Wathoda Police registered a case under Section 392 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and launched a search for the chain-snatchers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement