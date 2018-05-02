Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur: Case filed over fake message on military deployment

    Nagpur,: A case has been registered against an unidentified person for circulating a fake message that the military had been deployed in some parts of Nagpur to enforce the lockdown for novel coronavirus outbreak, police said on Tuesday.

    The message, which claimed Mominpura, Shanti Nagar, Pili Nadi, Jafar, Gandhibagh, Tajbagh, Kamptee and Hasanbag had been “blacklisted” by the administration and the military had been called in to restore law and order, went viral on Monday night.

    It said the military could fire rubber bullets to control the situation, an official said quoting the fake message.

    “On the basis of a complaint made by Inspector Ashok Bagul, an offence under Sections 188, 506 (1) (b) of Indian Penal Code read with Section 54 of Disaster Management Act was registered,” a Sadar police station official said. PTI COR BNM BNM

