    Published On : Tue, Mar 31st, 2020
    National News

    60% pay cut for Maha CM, all MLAs, MLCs

    Maharashtra Deputy CM and state Finance minister Ajit Pawar has issued orders that salaries of all elected representatives, including CM and all MLAs-MLCs, will be cut by 60% for the month of March. Salaries of Grade A and B officers will be deducted by 50% and that of Grade C employees, by 25%. No deduction in the salary of Grade D employees.

    The decision has been taken after a detailed deliberation with various unions of employees, Pawar said. “I hope the public representatives will cooperate with the state finance department as a strong financial support is required for the state in this ongoing fight against coronavirus,” he said.

    Pawar said the state’s economy has been affected due to the coronavirus crisis and reduction of resources following the lockdown.

