Nagpur: Car accessories shop gutted in massive fire on CA Road

Nagpur: An automobile accessories shop was gutted in a fire mishap in Bhagwagar Chowk on Central Avenue Road on Monday morning. Though, the exact reason behind the fire could not be ascertained immediately, however, materials worth ₹ 9 lakh were gutted in the fire. Sensing the situation, at least eight fire tenders swung into action and managed to douse the flames after two hours of struggle, informed Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Rajendra Uchake.

Speaking with Nagpur Today, Chief Fire Officer, Rajendra Uchake said, a fire broke out at Iqra Automobile and Accessories at Bhagwagar Chowk on Monday morning. Fire Department received a call at around 8.40 am, following which eight water tankers were rushed to the spot. Fortunately, the fire officials managed to control the fire after the two hours of hardcore efforts. Exact reason behind the fire however, owner Mushtaq Ahmad estimated materials collectively worth ₹ 9 lakh were gutted in the incident, the CFO said.

Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari, Ex-Fire Committee Chairman Adv Sanjaykumar Balpande, CFO visited the spot and reviewed of the situation. Fire was fought under the supervision of Fire Officer Anil Gole, Sub-Officers Sayyad, Rajkumar Yadav and others.



