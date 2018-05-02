    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Mar 29th, 2021

    Nagpur: Car accessories shop gutted in massive fire on CA Road

    Nagpur: An automobile accessories shop was gutted in a fire mishap in Bhagwagar Chowk on Central Avenue Road on Monday morning. Though, the exact reason behind the fire could not be ascertained immediately, however, materials worth ₹ 9 lakh were gutted in the fire. Sensing the situation, at least eight fire tenders swung into action and managed to douse the flames after two hours of struggle, informed Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Rajendra Uchake.

    Speaking with Nagpur Today, Chief Fire Officer, Rajendra Uchake said, a fire broke out at Iqra Automobile and Accessories at Bhagwagar Chowk on Monday morning. Fire Department received a call at around 8.40 am, following which eight water tankers were rushed to the spot. Fortunately, the fire officials managed to control the fire after the two hours of hardcore efforts. Exact reason behind the fire however, owner Mushtaq Ahmad estimated materials collectively worth ₹ 9 lakh were gutted in the incident, the CFO said.

    Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari, Ex-Fire Committee Chairman Adv Sanjaykumar Balpande, CFO visited the spot and reviewed of the situation. Fire was fought under the supervision of Fire Officer Anil Gole, Sub-Officers Sayyad, Rajkumar Yadav and others.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Fire breaks out at Ganespeth MSRTC parcel office in Nagpur
    Fire breaks out at Ganespeth MSRTC parcel office in Nagpur
    Nagpur: Car accessories shop gutted in massive fire on CA Road
    Nagpur: Car accessories shop gutted in massive fire on CA Road
    अजनी के पुलिस निरीक्षक विनोद चौधरी के खिलाफ आखिरकार मामला हुआ दर्ज
    अजनी के पुलिस निरीक्षक विनोद चौधरी के खिलाफ आखिरकार मामला हुआ दर्ज
    Cop booked for extortion on money-lender”s complaint
    Cop booked for extortion on money-lender”s complaint
    आयातीला भारतीय पर्याय निर्माण करण्याची गरज : ना. गडकरी
    आयातीला भारतीय पर्याय निर्माण करण्याची गरज : ना. गडकरी
    आरोग्य सभापतींच्या हस्ते दिघोरी लसीकरण केंद्राचा शुभारंभ
    आरोग्य सभापतींच्या हस्ते दिघोरी लसीकरण केंद्राचा शुभारंभ
    म्हाडा कॉलनीतील पॉझिटिव्ह कामगारांचा सार्वजनिक ठिकाणी वावर
    म्हाडा कॉलनीतील पॉझिटिव्ह कामगारांचा सार्वजनिक ठिकाणी वावर
    Adhering Covid norms, Holi festivities kick off amid stringent police bandobast in Nagpur
    Adhering Covid norms, Holi festivities kick off amid stringent police bandobast in Nagpur
    Nagpur records nearly 4,000 new covid-19 cases and 58 fatalities in 24 hours
    Nagpur records nearly 4,000 new covid-19 cases and 58 fatalities in 24 hours
    Maharashtra: Rifle, explosives seized in anti-Naxal operation
    Maharashtra: Rifle, explosives seized in anti-Naxal operation
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145