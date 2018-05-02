    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Mar 29th, 2021

    Fire breaks out at Ganespeth MSRTC parcel office in Nagpur

    Nagpur: A fire gutted Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) parcel office at Ganeshpeth bus stop on Monday morning. The exact reason behind the fire and loss of goods could not be ascertained immediately. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident, Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Rajendra Uchake said.

    The Fire Department received a call at around 9:30 am. Acting swiftly on which three water tenders were pressed into action. Following an hour-long action, the officials managed to douse the flames, the CFO added.


