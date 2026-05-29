Nagpur Businessman Duped of ₹2 Lakh in Matrimonial App Investment Scam

Nagpur: Another alarming case of online fraud has surfaced in Nagpur, where a 61-year-old businessman was allegedly duped of ₹2 lakh after being lured with a promise of marriage and lucrative stock market returns.

According to police, the victim, a resident of Vardhaman Nagar under the Lakadganj police station limits, had downloaded a matrimonial application in search of a life partner. During this time, he came into contact with an unidentified woman who introduced herself as Ritika Mehta.

The woman gradually gained the businessman’s trust through regular conversations and online chats. After establishing a rapport, she persuaded him to invest in the stock market, claiming he could earn substantial profits through online trading.

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The accused allegedly assisted the victim in registering on an online trading platform through Telegram. Initially, the businessman invested ₹50,000. To strengthen his confidence, the fraudster returned ₹54,000 a few days later, creating the impression that the investment was genuine and profitable.

Encouraged by the apparent returns, the businessman invested an additional ₹2 lakh on the platform. While the trading account continued to display growing profits, trouble began when he attempted to withdraw his funds.

According to the complaint, the victim discovered that his trading account had been deleted, and all communication with the woman ceased. Her mobile phone was also found switched off, leaving the businessman unable to recover his money.

Realizing he had fallen victim to a cyber fraud, the businessman approached Lakadganj Police Station and lodged a complaint. Police have registered a case against the unidentified woman under relevant sections and initiated an investigation.

Speaking on the matter, police officials urged citizens to exercise extreme caution while interacting with unknown individuals on social media platforms, matrimonial applications, and online investment groups.

Authorities have advised the public not to invest money based solely on recommendations from strangers and to thoroughly verify the authenticity of any investment opportunity before transferring funds.

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