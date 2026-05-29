Power Cut Alert: Friends Colony, Deendayal Nagar & Nearby Areas to Remain Without Electricity Tomorrow

Power Supply to Remain Suspended in Friends Colony, Deendayal Nagar Areas on May 30 for Pre-Monsoon Maintenance

Nagpur: As part of its pre-monsoon maintenance and repair activities, Mahavitaran will undertake scheduled work on several power distribution lines on Saturday, May 30, resulting in temporary power outages in parts of Nagpur.

According to officials, electricity supply on the Gaurkhede Complex and Friends Colony feeders under the Civil Lines Division, as well as the Navnirman and Prasad Nagar feeders under the Congress Nagar Division, will remain suspended during the morning hours.

Areas Affected Under Civil Lines Division

Power supply will remain interrupted from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the following localities:

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Gaurkhede Complex

Hingoli Bika Society

Friends Colony

Phalke Layout

Kolbaswami Society

Netaji Society

Hazaripahad

Shashikant Society

Rachana Sayantara 1 & 2

Saroj Nagar

Krishna Nagar

Anushakti Nagar

Anupam Society

Gokul Rishikesh

Krushak Mahila Society

Shramik Society

Gayatri Colony

Areas Affected Under Congress Nagar Division

Power supply will remain suspended from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the following areas:

Deendayal Nagar

Areas behind Padole Chowk

Modern Society

Vidyavihar

Pannase Layout

Pratap Nagar Chowk

Navnirman

Hiranwar Layout

Anand Nagar

Gharkul Area

Mahavitaran has expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to consumers during the maintenance period. Residents and business owners have been advised to complete important household and commercial activities before the scheduled shutdown.

The utility company stated that the maintenance work is essential to ensure a more reliable power supply and to minimize disruptions during the upcoming monsoon season.

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