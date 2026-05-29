Published On : Fri, May 29th, 2026
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Power Cut Alert: Friends Colony, Deendayal Nagar & Nearby Areas to Remain Without Electricity Tomorrow

Power Supply to Remain Suspended in Friends Colony, Deendayal Nagar Areas on May 30 for Pre-Monsoon Maintenance
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Nagpur: As part of its pre-monsoon maintenance and repair activities, Mahavitaran will undertake scheduled work on several power distribution lines on Saturday, May 30, resulting in temporary power outages in parts of Nagpur.

According to officials, electricity supply on the Gaurkhede Complex and Friends Colony feeders under the Civil Lines Division, as well as the Navnirman and Prasad Nagar feeders under the Congress Nagar Division, will remain suspended during the morning hours.

Areas Affected Under Civil Lines Division

Power supply will remain interrupted from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the following localities:

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  • Gaurkhede Complex
  • Hingoli Bika Society
  • Friends Colony
  • Phalke Layout
  • Kolbaswami Society
  • Netaji Society
  • Hazaripahad
  • Shashikant Society
  • Rachana Sayantara 1 & 2
  • Saroj Nagar
  • Krishna Nagar
  • Anushakti Nagar
  • Anupam Society
  • Gokul Rishikesh
  • Krushak Mahila Society
  • Shramik Society
  • Gayatri Colony

Areas Affected Under Congress Nagar Division

Power supply will remain suspended from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the following areas:

  • Deendayal Nagar
  • Areas behind Padole Chowk
  • Modern Society
  • Vidyavihar
  • Pannase Layout
  • Pratap Nagar Chowk
  • Navnirman
  • Hiranwar Layout
  • Anand Nagar
  • Gharkul Area

Mahavitaran has expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to consumers during the maintenance period. Residents and business owners have been advised to complete important household and commercial activities before the scheduled shutdown.

The utility company stated that the maintenance work is essential to ensure a more reliable power supply and to minimize disruptions during the upcoming monsoon season.

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