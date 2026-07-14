Nagpur Burglary Solved; ₹6.11 Lakh Stolen Property Recovered

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Nagpur: The Kalamna Police have solved a house burglary case within days of the crime, arresting a 19-year-old accused and recovering 100% of the stolen property worth ₹6.11 lakh, including gold and silver jewellery and cash.

According to police, complainant Loknath Chhotelal Yadav (62), a resident of Janki Nagar in Mini Mata Nagar, Kalamna, reported a burglary at his residence on July 2, 2026. A case was registered at Kalamna Police Station under Crime No. 610/2026 and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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During the investigation, the Kalamna Police Detection Branch (DB) team analysed CCTV footage from the area and gathered intelligence from confidential informants. Based on the leads, police laid a trap and detained Gaurav Sachin Paliwal (19), a resident of Mini Mata Nagar near Janki Nagar Garden, Kalamna.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to the burglary. Police subsequently recovered the entire stolen property, including gold and silver ornaments and cash, valued at ₹6.11 lakh.

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With the complete recovery of the stolen valuables, police have successfully cracked the burglary case, ensuring that the complainant can reclaim all of the recovered property. Further investigation is underway at Kalamna Police Station.

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