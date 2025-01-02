Nagpur: Broad Daylight Shooting in Khaparkheda Claims One Life, Two Injured

Advertisement













Nagpur: In a shocking incident in Nagpur’s Khaparkheda, a broad daylight shooting resulted in the death of one individual and left two others critically injured. As soon as the incident was reported, teams from the Crime Branch and Khaparkheda Police rushed to the scene. The injured were immediately taken to a hospital for treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Pawan Dheeraj Hiranwar, a resident of Kachhipura, Nagpur. He was reportedly involved in criminal activities and had several cases registered against him, including murder. Preliminary investigations suggest the killing may be linked to an old rivalry.

Advertisement

Wenesday Rate Wednesday01 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 76,900 /- Gold 22 KT 71,500 /- Silver / Kg 86,700 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The shooting occurred less than 24 hours after a double homicide in the area, raising concerns about the rising violence in the region. According to reports, Pawan was traveling with two friends in a car through the Babulkheda area within the Khaparkheda Police jurisdiction. Suddenly, a group of 5-6 individuals on motorbikes intercepted the car and opened fire. Pawan died on the spot, while the other two occupants sustained severe injuries.

Hearing the gunshots, locals working in nearby fields rushed to the scene and informed the police. Following the attack, the assailants fled. Police and Crime Branch teams arrived promptly, secured the area, and sent Pawan’s body for postmortem while admitting the injured to a hospital.

Initial investigations indicate that an old feud might have led to the murder. Police and Crime Branch officials are actively investigating the case to track down the culprits.