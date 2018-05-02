Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur Branch of WICASA organises webminar on prevention of money laundering act

    “Chartered accountant are the warriors who can protect country from financial crisis”– CA. Pranav Ashtikarconveyed, while speaking as the Guest Speaker in a webinar held for CA students by Nagpur Branch of WICASA of ICAI. The aim of this webinar was to make quality use of quarantine time and abreast knowledge of the students about The Prevention Of Money Laundering.

    He discussed the practical cases – Scams that have shaken the Indian Economy. Various cases that have been adversely affected the economy were discussed in details by the speaker. He also explained what is money laundering, methods of money laundering. He discussed the ways a CA can find out the instances of money laundering during audit. He also explained the purpose of establishment of the Financial Action TASK Force and its objectives.

    CA. Kirit Kalyani, Chairman of Nagpur Branch of ICAI, welcomed the CA Students, for the webinar. He congratulated the Team WICASA for ensuring that no stone of efforts is being kept unturned, even in these testing times of lockdown and organising webinar on Prevention of Money Laundering Act, which is very apt, on the occasion, when various scams have badly affected our economy, he opined. The ventures and events for the benefit of CA Students, including the webinar are really apt and helpful to students fraternity to sharpen their knowledge bases, he remarked. He welcomed CA. Pranav Ashtikar and thanked him for agreeing to share his experience to the future of profession. Before signing off, he extended good wishes to students for their academic career and wished to have fruitful session ahead.

    CA. Akshay Gulhane, Chairman of Nagpur Branch of WICASA, in his welcome address threw light on the importance of the topic on which webinar was conducted. “WeatWICASA plan to do such article development programmes which consist of academic as well as personality development”. We at WICASA plan to do various webinars for making the quarantine phase, productive and informative, he remarked. He appealed the students to keep in touch with the efforts of TEAM WICASA, for taking maximum benefit from such deliberations. He shared future plans of Team WICASA including webinars of academic and extracurricular relevance and felt proud to have strength of WICASA Nagpur 2020 Committee, by his side.

    CA. Suren Duragkar, Immediate Past Chairman Of Nagpur Branch Of ICAI, stated the importance of staying home during this lockdown due to this pandemic. He also told every student to download the ‘AAROGYA SETU APP’. He also welcomed Guest Speaker CA. Pranav Ashtikar, for the webinar and wished all good wishes to the Team WICASA.

    The webinar witnessed attendance of around90 students. The session proved interactive because of question answer session, in the end, in which students raised questions related to the topic and the speaker resolved the same.

    The webinar was ably conducted by Nagpur WICASA Team comprising of Vice-Chairperson – PradnyaRaut, Secretary – Anmol Chandak, Joint Secretary – Kritika Iyer, Treasurer – Mukul Soni, Joint Editors –Kajal Shahu and Samyak Modi and Co-Executive Member – Akanksha Shinde.

