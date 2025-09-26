Nagpur Braces for Cyclone ‘Ragasa’: Orange Alert Issued as Heavy Rain Approaches

Nagpur: Nagpur and the wider Vidarbha region are bracing for severe weather as Cyclone ‘Ragasa’, formed over the Bay of Bengal, moves rapidly toward the area. The Regional Meteorological Department has forecast extremely heavy rainfall starting from September 25.

The low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclone ‘Ragasa’, posing a serious threat to Nagpur and neighboring districts. Last week’s rains had already caused flood-like conditions across Vidarbha, raising concerns among residents and farmers alike.

Orange Alert Issued for Several Districts

The meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for Nagpur and several Vidarbha districts. With heavy rains expected to intensify on Friday, the alert level has been raised to orange. Authorities have warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas, river overflows, and potential damage to crops. Residents have been urged to exercise caution and follow safety guidelines.

Monsoon Remains Active

Although the southwest monsoon is currently in a retreat phase, the Nagpur weather office clarified that this is not the return rainfall. The monsoon remains active in Vidarbha, with the next phase of return rains expected in the first two weeks of October. However, Cyclone ‘Ragasa’ could deliver a significant final impact to the region before then.