Nagpur-bound couple killed on Samruddhi Mahamarg near Buldhana

Nagpur/Buldhana: In yet another accident on the Samruddhi Mahamarg on Tuesday evening, a couple from Pune was killed. The accident took place near Dusarbid in Sindkhedraja taluka of Buldhana district. The couple was coming to Nagpur by car, according to a report.

The report said that the deceased have been identified as Ishwari Padhye (60) and Amit Padhye (67), both residents of Pune. The couple were travelling to Nagpur in their car (MH-14/FG9107) and their son Ashish was in the driver’s seat. Around 5.30 pm on Tuesday, when they were in the area coming under the jurisdiction of Sindkhedraja Police Station, the car hit another vehicle (MH16/AE-9464) from behind. The impact was so severe that Padhye couple died on the spot while Ashish escaped with minor injuries.

It may be recalled that on March 12, six people, including four women and a minor, were killed in a car accident on the Samruddhi Mahamarg near Mehkar in Buldhana district.

Advertisement

Thirteen people were travelling in the “overspeeding” seven-seater car and the seven others were taken to hospital after they sustained injuries.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement