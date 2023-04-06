Another Shivshahi bus catches fire, this time on Nagpur-Bhandara Road

Nagpur: Passengers traveling in the Nagpur-Bhandara Shivshahi bus had a miraculous escape after the bus, operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), caught fire on Mauda Road on Thursday. This incident occurred just days after the Nagpur-Amravati Shivshahi bus caught fire near Saibaba Mandir in the Kondhali area on April 4.

According to police sources, 40 passengers were traveling on the Nagpur-Bhandara Shivshahi bus (MH/09/EM/1293). However, around 9 am, the bus suddenly caught fire. Due to the driver’s alertness, all the passengers were rescued to safety. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. However, the bus was completely gutted by the fire.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement