Nagpur BJP workers stage protest against Thackeray over ‘taint’ jibe for Fadnavis

Nagpur: Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has currently arrived on a tour of Vidarbha. Yesterday, Thackeray addressed Shiv Sena workers in Nagpur through a public gathering. During this time, he referred to Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP leader, as the stigma of Nagpur. The BJP workers aggressively protested against this statement. Under the leadership of BJP City President Pravin Datke and former Mayor Sandeep Joshi, a protest took place at Variety Square.

During this time, BJP workers announced their opposition to Uddhav Thackeray. They registered their protest against the burning of Uddhav Thackeray’s effigy. Uddhav Thackeray made objectionable remarks against Devendra Fadnavis. Currently, Thackeray has become a stigma for the state. After the public gathering, the BJP Yuva Morcha workers did not leave him alone. Furthermore, Pravin Datke indicated that Uddhav Thackeray would not be welcomed in Nagpur.

Meanwhile, BJP Yuva Morcha workers organized a protest march against Uddhav Thackeray from Jashirani Square. The march saw the participation of a large number of MLAs, officials, and party workers from the city.

