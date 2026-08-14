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Nagpur: Performing dangerous bike stunts, speeding or creating a ruckus on city roads during Independence Day celebrations could lead to strict action. Ahead of August 15, the Nagpur Traffic Police has stepped up preparations to ensure traffic discipline and road safety across the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Department, Aditya Mirkhelkar, has appealed to motorists to celebrate Independence Day with enthusiasm and patriotism while strictly following traffic rules. Police have made it clear that activities that endanger the safety of others in the name of celebration will not be tolerated.

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Traffic Police to Monitor Bike Stunts and Speeding

A large number of youngsters are expected to take to the city roads on motorcycles during Independence Day celebrations. Police are particularly keeping an eye on speeding, dangerous riding, weaving through traffic and bike stunts.

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Motorists found performing stunts or driving recklessly may face action under the applicable traffic laws.

Four-Wheeler Ruckus Also Under Watch

The traffic police will also monitor four-wheelers. Drivers found speeding, stopping vehicles in the middle of roads to create a disturbance or causing inconvenience to other motorists could face action.

Police said no activity that creates a risk of accidents or threatens public safety will be allowed during the celebrations.

Follow Safety Rules While Carrying the Tricolour

Motorists carrying the national flag on motorcycles have also been urged to follow traffic rules. Police have appealed to riders not to compromise on helmet use, speed limits or other safety measures while celebrating Independence Day.

‘Celebrate, But Responsibly’

DCP Aditya Mirkhelkar said Independence Day is a festival of pride and honour for the nation, and road safety should not be compromised in the enthusiasm of celebrations.

The Traffic Police has appealed to citizens to celebrate Independence Day responsibly and maintain discipline on the roads.

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