Nagpur being spruced up ahead of PM Modi’s visit on March 30

Advertisement



Nagpur: As the city prepares to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, March 30, a rapid transformation is underway, with authorities rushing to complete long-pending infrastructure projects. Key roads and junctions along the PM’s route are receiving a facelift, with construction work moving at an unprecedented pace.

Projects that had been languishing for weeks, including the road levelling at Kachipura Chowk, have suddenly gained momentum. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that ongoing works appear at least “near completion” before the high-profile visit.

Gold Rate Wednesday March 2025 Gold 24 KT 87,800 /- Gold 22 KT 81,700 /- Silver / Kg 99,500 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

“With the PM’s visit approaching, we are working at lightning speed. We will complete the majority of the work in the next three days,” said Alpana Patane (Tarekar), Executive Engineer of NMC’s PWD Division. She admitted that progress had slowed during Holi due to labor shortages, but efforts are now in full swing to make up for lost time.

However, the rush has come at a cost. Commuters at Kachipura Chowk are struggling with steep inclines caused by the ongoing roadwork. “The road feels like a rollercoaster. Vehicles have to climb and descend sharply, and the loose cement and sand make it risky, especially for cyclists,” lamented a resident.

Despite the temporary inconvenience, NMC officials have assured that the final levelling will be done once the blocks are installed. The only silver lining for commuters is the presence of traffic police managing the chaos.

With last-minute beautification efforts in full swing, the city’s facelift is a testament to the power of a VVIP visit. While residents remain frustrated by the rushed development, they hope that the sudden urgency will leave behind lasting improvements in Nagpur’s infrastructure.

Advertisement