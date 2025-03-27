Datke demands shifting of all high-ranking Govt offices to Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: Referring to the speech delivered by former Chief Minister late Yashwantrao Chavan in the first session of Maharashtra on August12,1960, Central Nagpur MLA Pravin Datke demanded that all high-ranking Government offices be shifted to Nagpur.

Datke said, in the State, offices of Director of Agriculture, Director of School Education, Director of Higher Education, Director of Sports, Director of Animal Husbandry, Commissioner of Cooperation, Director of TownPlanning, Chief Conservator of Forests, Director of Ayurveda, Director of Groundwater Survey, Chief Superintendent of Prisons, Chief Superintendent of Registrar, Commissioner of Settlement and Director of Land Records, Director of Public Health, Director of Social Welfare, all the other offices except the Conservator of Forests are in Pune.

Datke argued that these 16 offices should be in Nagpur. Due to the lack of industrialisation in Vidarbha in the last 60 years and the fact that Government offices are also in Pune and Mumbai, the boys and girls pursuing higher education in Vidarbha do not get proper opportunities. Pravin Datke demanded that maximum investment be brought to Vidarbha including Nagpur and for that, Government offices be shifted to Nagpur.

Minister Uday Samant assured that a decision regarding investment in Nagpur was taken in the Cabinet meeting yesterday and that a decision would be taken after examining the Government offices.

Datke advises Vikas Thakre to check facts before talking about Mahal riots

Meanwhile, Datke advised Vikas Thakre, MLA from Nagpur(West) to speak with caution by verifying all the facts while speaking in the House about the Mahal riot case. Vikas Thakre was speaking about the Mahal riots that occurred in the city on March 17. While speaking, Thakre alleged that the protesters burnt a green Chadar with Ayat from the Quran printed on them.

PravinDatke, interrupted Vikas Thakre and stated that there was no chadar burnt during the protests in the afternoon. The fact was verified by police as well as both the parties. The police also lodged cases against the protesters in the afternoon and had settled the matter in the afternoon itself.

