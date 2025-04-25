Nagpur-based NGO UPAY Wins Silver at SVP India’s Fast Pitch, Secures ₹15 Lakh Grant for Education Initiatives

Advertisement



Nagpur – The city-based NGO Underprivileged Advancement by Youth (UPAY) has brought pride to Nagpur by clinching the Silver Award at the prestigious Fast Pitch event organized by Social Venture Partners (SVP) India, the country’s largest network of engaged philanthropists. The recognition also came with a grant of ₹15 lakhs to support UPAY’s mission of empowering marginalized children through education and skill development.

Founded by alumni from IIT and NIIT, UPAY has touched the lives of over 12,000 underprivileged children through innovative programs like Footpath Shala (schools for street children) and Reach & Teach (bringing quality education to rural last-mile communities). With operations spanning Delhi NCR, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and West Bengal, UPAY runs 36 learning centres, 6 skill development centres, and 2 libraries across 46 locations, supported by a vibrant network of 400 active changemakers and over 7,000 volunteers built over the last 14 years.

The Fast Pitch program, which drew participation from 258 NGOs across India, provided a three-month intensive training in storytelling and fundraising, guided by professional coaches and SVP India mentors. UPAY stood out among the top 10 finalists, which included three other NGOs from Maharashtra working on pressing issues such as education, skill-building, and rural development.

The grand finale, streamed live on YouTube, drew an online audience of over 4,400 viewers nationwide. In total, this year’s Fast Pitch event successfully raised ₹5.5 crore in combined online and offline donations, amplifying grassroots voices and supporting impactful social ventures like UPAY.

UPAY’s latest achievement underscores the power of youth-led, volunteer-driven change and places Nagpur on the national map for educational innovation and social impact.

