Nagpur Bans Private Travel Bus Pickups in Inner Ring Road Area.

Traffic Police ban pickup, drop, and parking of private travel buses in Inner Ring Road area from 8 AM to 10 PM

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a significant move to tackle increasing traffic congestion, air pollution, and noise levels in the city, the Nagpur Traffic Department has imposed restrictions on private travel buses. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Lohit Matani has issued an order banning pickup, drop, and parking of private travel buses within the Inner Ring Road area from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

Nagpur’s population has grown to nearly 3 million, and the number of vehicles on city roads has surged dramatically. Currently, an estimated 2 million two-wheelers and 500,000 four-wheelers operate within the city. Ongoing development projects across several areas have further strained the road network, resulting in frequent traffic jams during peak morning and evening hours.

Authorities observed that unauthorized pickup and drop operations by private travel buses have become a major contributor to congestion. Passengers are often picked up or dropped off along busy roads, slowing traffic flow and increasing the risk of accidents.

Gold Rate Mar 17 2026 - Time 10.23Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,58,300/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,47,200 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,62,100/- Platinum ₹ 90,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Key intersections such as CA Road, Jadhav Chowk, Cotton Market, Variety Chowk, Wardha Road, Amravati Road, Umred Road, and Kamptee Road have reportedly witnessed frequent illegal passenger boarding and deboarding by private travel operators. Residents and public representatives had repeatedly raised complaints about these practices disrupting traffic movement.

Traffic department data shows that a large number of private buses enter and exit Nagpur daily through different highways. Approximately 642 buses use Wardha Road, 190 through Amravati Road, 296 via Jabalpur Road, 308 from Umred Road, and 92 from Bhandara Road each day. However, the absence of designated parking zones or authorized pickup points has forced many operators to stop directly on the roads, further aggravating congestion.

Under the new directive, private travel buses will not be allowed to park or conduct pickup and drop operations anywhere on roads within the Inner Ring Road area during the restricted hours. Additionally, parking of travel buses in “No Parking” zones along the outer Ring Road areas has also been prohibited.

Officials warned that violations will attract action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.

Certain services, however, have been granted exemptions from these restrictions. These include State Transport (ST) buses, buses transporting employees to MIHAN and MIDC areas with proper permission, buses hired for weddings or private events, ambulances, emergency service vehicles, school buses, and special buses for senior citizens, women, and pilgrimage trips, subject to conditions.

The notification will remain in effect from March 13, 2026, to March 12, 2027. The traffic department has also appealed to citizens to use alternative modes of transport such as metro services, auto-rickshaws, and taxis to help reduce congestion within the city.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement