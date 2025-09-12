Nagpur banker falls prey to ‘digital arrest’ scam, loses Rs 39 lakh

Nagpur: A 59-year-old cooperative bank officer from Nagpur was allegedly duped of Rs 39 lakh by cyber fraudsters who threatened him with a so-called “digital arrest.” The incident came to light after the victim lodged a complaint with the Cyber Police Station on Thursday.

According to officials, the fraudsters contacted the officer on July 18, claiming to be officials from Colaba Police Station in Mumbai. They told him that serious cases of rape and money laundering had been registered against him and that a police team would soon arrive to arrest him.

Two days later, a woman impersonating a police officer also contacted the victim, reinforcing the threats. Within five days, the fraudsters further alleged that his Aadhaar card had been misused in a multi-crore fraud involving an airline company, and a money-laundering case was being filed against him.

The callers, introducing themselves under false identities including one “Inspector Vijay Khanna,” coerced the bank officer into transferring money multiple times to settle the matter. In total, he transferred Rs 39 lakh to the fraudsters’ accounts.

The victim, who lives in the Kotwali area in the city with his family, eventually realized he had been conned and approached the police. Following his complaint, the Cyber Police registered a case under the IT Act and IPC provisions for cheating and have launched an investigation.

Police have once again urged citizens not to fall prey to such tactics, emphasizing that law enforcement agencies never demand money to “settle” cases or prevent arrests.