Nagpur: Attempt to Assault Young Woman in Kamptee – Accused Arrested Within 24 Hours

Nagpur: In a swift response, police from the New Kamptee Police Station arrested a 25-year-old man within 24 hours for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a young woman in the Kamptee area. The incident occurred on April 22.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, the accused, identified as Ravindra Manik Bhoyar, took advantage of her being alone and behaved in an indecent and inappropriate manner, attempting to assault her. Based on her statement, an FIR was registered under sections 354, 354(A)(2), and 354(D) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Recognizing the seriousness of the case, police launched a prompt investigation under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Mahesh Adhave. The accused was apprehended on April 23 and produced before a magistrate within 24 hours. The First Class Magistrate granted him bail with a surety amount of ₹5,000.

The operation was carried out by Police Inspector Sanjeev Yadav, along with officers Vikas Tidke, Sucheta Kadam, and their team. Senior officials have commended the investigating team for their swift and efficient action in the case.

