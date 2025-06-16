Nagpur ATM Fraud Foiled: Metal Strip Found in Wadi T-Point Machine

Advertisement



Nagpur: A serious ATM fraud attempt was averted at the Hitachi ATM near Wadi T-Point, thanks to the alertness of a local resident. Unidentified individuals had installed a black metal strip—designed to mimic the machine—inside the ATM cash dispensing slot to trap currency notes and deceive customers.

Gunaratan Prasad Dukre, a resident of Sanjay Nagar, visited the ATM to withdraw money. After swiping his card and completing the process, he received a debit alert on his phone, and even heard the sound of the cash being counted. However, no money was dispensed, and the cash outlet appeared sealed.

Sensing something unusual, Dukre alerted local residents. Former Panchayat Samiti Vice President Umesh Rajput and ex-Gram Panchayat member Sandeep Sable inspected the ATM and found a suspicious strip installed in the cash dispenser.

The MIDC police were immediately informed. A patrolling unit arrived shortly and removed the metal strip, which was expertly placed to avoid detection. Fortunately, due to the ATM’s timer system, the cash was reversed back into the machine, preventing financial loss.

Dukre has lodged a formal complaint at the MIDC Police Station. Authorities have initiated an investigation and decided to inspect all nearby ATMs for tampering.

