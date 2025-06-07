Nagpur athlete Renu Kaur Sidhu bags 4 medals in Sri Lanka event

Advertisement



Nagpur: Ace athlete Renu Kaur Sidhu of Nagpur won three silvers and a bronze medal in the recently concluded 11th Master Athletics Championship held at Sugathadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The event saw participation of more than 2000 national and international level athletes from various countries. Kaur showcased remarkable endurance and athleticism to finish second in the 5000 metres completing it in just 26 minutes and 56 seconds, 1500-metre run in 7 minutes 19 seconds and 800- metre run in just 3 minutes and 25 seconds.

In the 2000-metre steeplechase, Kaur gave a tough fight to win the bronze medal, finishing the race in 13 minutes and 18 seconds. Kaur was competing as a part of Maharashtra Masters Games Association. She is a prominent member of the Masters Athletics Association.

Her outstanding performance highlights her dedication and hard work, serving as an inspiration to many in the masters sports group. She gives the credit of her success to her family, Jai Athletics Club, Balu Chouhan, Ashok Kapta, Purnima and her coach Sunil Kapgate.

