Nagpur Ashish NX Fire: Questions Raised Over Fire NOC Violations

Advertisement



Nagpur: The massive fire at Ashish NX has triggered serious concerns over fire safety compliance and administrative accountability in the city. The incident has reignited debate over how many buildings in Nagpur are operating without a valid Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) and what action has been taken against them.

According to reports, Chief Fire Officer Tushar Barahate acknowledged that notices have been issued to buildings operating without a Fire NOC. However, when asked about the number of such buildings, their identities, and the status of further action, he reportedly did not provide a clear response.

Attempts were also made to obtain information from other officials within the Fire Department, but they declined to comment, stating that only the Chief Fire Officer was authorized to speak on the matter.

Gold Rate June 05 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 152,200 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,44,000 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,58,600/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The situation has raised concerns about transparency. If the department maintains records of buildings lacking Fire NOCs and has already issued notices, citizens are questioning why this information has not been made public. Many believe that matters related to public safety should be transparent so that residents can remain aware of potential risks.

The Ashish NX fire has not only exposed alleged shortcomings in safety measures at a single building but has also cast a spotlight on the broader implementation of fire safety regulations and the effectiveness of administrative oversight across the city.

Residents are now demanding that the list of buildings operating without Fire NOCs be made public and that strict action be taken against those violating safety norms.

For now, the department’s reluctance to share detailed information has only added to public concern, leaving several questions unanswered about fire safety enforcement in Nagpur.

Advertisement