Nagpur Among 4 Districts on Heavy Rain Alert

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Nagpur: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for parts of Vidarbha over the next 24 hours, with Nagpur, Amravati, Bhandara and Gadchiroli among the districts likely to witness heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. The state administration has urged residents to remain vigilant and follow all official advisories.

According to the weather forecast, intense rainfall within a short duration could lead to a rapid rise in the water levels of rivers, streams and nullahs. Authorities have also warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas, inundated roads, traffic disruptions, uprooted trees due to strong winds and possible interruptions in power supply.

The administration has advised citizens to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary. People have been asked to stay away from flood-prone areas, rivers, streams and reservoirs, while farmers, commuters and two-wheeler riders have been urged to exercise extra caution during the adverse weather conditions.

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Meanwhile, district administrations, the Revenue Department, the Disaster Management Authority, Fire and Emergency Services, and other concerned agencies have been placed on high alert. Emergency response teams have been instructed to remain prepared for immediate rescue and relief operations should the need arise.

Districts Under Heavy Rain Alert

Nagpur

Amravati

Bhandara

Gadchiroli

Advisory for Citizens

Avoid unnecessary travel and remain indoors unless essential.

Stay away from rivers, streams, dams and flood-prone areas.

Do not take shelter under trees or remain in open areas during thunderstorms.

Check the latest weather updates before travelling.

Strictly follow advisories issued by the district administration and the India Meteorological Department.

Authorities have appealed to the public not to panic but to remain alert and cooperate with local officials until the weather situation improves.

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