    Published On : Fri, Jun 11th, 2021

    Nagpur: All restaurants to provide dine-in services till 10pm, skill development institutes to resume operations

    Nagpur: Updating it’s previous guidelines, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation on Friday issued notification allowing all type of restaurants including the one operating in the malls to provide dine-in services till 10 pm against the previous 5pm limit. Computer, typing, Aadhar Card Update Centers and skill development institutions have also been allowed to resume operations.

    It is pertinent to mention that earlier, restaurants operating at the malls were denied permission to operate till 10pm. Expressing their anguish over their, restaurants in malls did not open. Succumbing to their demands, the administration has now allowed dine-in services in all the restaurants including the ones operating at the mall.

